We’ll resist any attempt to appoint opposition, Group tells Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AHEAD of May 29 inauguration, a support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Progressives Advisory Forum for Good Governance, PAFOGG, has advised the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to appoint members of the opposition, or else it will be greeted with strong criticisms.

Furthermore, the group cautioned that appointing members of the opposition would not only be a grave error, but may ruin the performance of the Tinubu-led administration.

The Convener, Lord Butches Emmanuel Nwosu, made this call when he addressed pressmen, during the weekend, in Abuja.

According to him, PAFOGG will oppose the appointment of enemies of APC and the Tinubu/Shettima ticket into the administration because such a gross error will no doubt ruin the performance of the administration. Our voices must be loud enough to call out those who should not be brought into the team no matter how close they may be to the President-elect.

Nwosu advised Tinubu to immediately begin selection of a compact team of experts that would commence the groundwork of ensuring that the much-needed change is adequately delivered soon after inauguration.

The convener, while clamoring for equitable distribution of political offices and zoning the tightly contested Senate presidency to the South East, specifically, he urged Tinubu to approve of Osita Izunaso.

More so, he revealed that the group had put together a proposed “Renewed Hope Team” for the incoming administration.

He said: Our vision is to see the President-elect become the first President since independence to positively disrupt our hitherto non functional system and turn it to a comprehensively transformed progressive system which will place our Country among developed nations of the world. Yes we can!

“In order to lay a good foundation for our mandate therefore, PAFOGG decided to first identify men and women who believe in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency, who are unrepentant supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, who have the passion for the transformation of Nigeria, men and women of integrity desirous of doing things differently in government and who are committed to the success of the incoming Tinubu administration.

“We know that the President-elect has the knack for putting together teams that get the job done, so our duty is just to say to him; Your Excellency Sir, you already know these ones, we need not tell you about them, please move on with them and let Nigerians rejoice and thank God for giving you to us as President.”

Some of the proposed team members are as follows: Osita Izunaso (Senate President); Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (Speaker); Nasiru El Rufai (Defence); Jack Rich (Minister of Petroleum); Engr. Joe Igbokwe (Minister of Transportation); Olawale Edun (Minister of Finance); Abubakar Bagudu (Minister of Agriculture); Nkem Okeke (Minister of Education); Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Minister of FCT)

Others are: Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Interior); Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing); Victor Ndoma-Egba (Accountant General of the Federation, AGF); Henry Dele Alake (Minister of Information), among others.