We don’t want Minister of State again (2)

By Eric Teniola

From last week, the piece continues with the list of ministers selected by Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, following the formation of the first Federal Executive Council on August 30, 1957

THE chambers of the Attorney-General consisted of Mr. E.I.G. Unsworth, Q.C., and Solicitor General, Mr. L. Brett, Q.C. The Privy Council consisted of the Governor General; Sir Ralph Grey: The Attorney-General; Sir Kofo Abayomi: the Prime Minister; Mr. R.A. Njoku; Sir Samuel Manuwa. After discussions between the NPC and NCNC officially described as friendly and cordial, a new Federal Government was formed on December 20, 1959. NPC had ten ministers and NCNC seven.

The coalition government consisted of Prime Minister Balewa, Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu (Lands and Lagos Affairs), Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh (finance), Mr. Raymond Njoku (Transport and Aviation), Alhaji Inuwa Wada (Works and Survey), Mr. Z.B. Dipcharima (Commerce and Industries), Mr. Joseph Johnson (Labour and Welfare), Mr. Aja Nwachukwu (Education), Mallam Maitama Sule (Mines and Power), Mallam Shehu Shagari (Economic Development and Natural Resources), Mr. Olu Akinfosile (Communications), Mallam Usman Seriki (Internal Affairs), Mr. Theophilus Benson (Information), Mallam Waziri Ibrahim (Health), Mallam Yisa Yar’adua (Pensions, Establishment & Nigerianisation) and Mr. Matthew Mbu and Mr. Olarewanju (Ministers of State) .

The list of the 11 ministers without portfolio but with cabinet rank appointed to the reorganised Federal Cabinet on March 31, 1965 was as follows – Alhaji Nuhu Bamali – Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; Mr. Jaja Nwachukwu – Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; Mr. M.T. Mbu – Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence (Navy); Alhaji Usman Maitambari – Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport; Alhaji Hashim Adaji – Minister of State in the Ministry of Works; Alhaji Ibrahim Tako – Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence (Army); Mr. T.E. Orodi – Minister of State in the Ministry of Lagos Affairs; Chief H.O. Davies – Minister of State in the Ministry of Industries; Chief A. Akerele – Minister of State in the Ministry of Information; Alhaji Abdul Rasaq – Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport; and Mr. D. Ibekwe – Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a new government, the portfolios being distributed were as follows – Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (Prime Minister and External Affairs), Alhaji Muhmmadu Ribadu (Defence), Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh (Finance), Alhaji Shehu Shagari (Internal Affairs), Alhaji Muhhammadu Inuwa Wada (Works), Alhaji Zanna Bukar Dipcharima (Transport), Mr. Raymond Njoku (Communications), Dr. Kingsley O. Mbadiwe (Trade), Mr. Jaja Nwachukwu (Aviations), Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya (Housing and Survey), Chief A.M.A. Akinloye (Industries), Chief Ayo Rosiji (Information), Mr. R.A. Akinjide (Education), Mr. Adeleke Adedoyin (Labour), Mr. Alade Lamuye (Natural Resources and Research), Alhaji Yusufu Maitama Sule (Mines and Power), Alhaji Waziri A. Ibrahim(Economic Development), Dr. T.O. Elias (Attorney-General and Justices, Dr. M.A. Majekodunmi( Health) and Chief J.C. Obande (Establishments).

In the 1963 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 87 subsection 4-7 clearly states that: “(4) Appointments to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation other than the office of Prime Minister shall be made by the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister (5) A person shall not hold office at the same time both as a Minister of the Government of the Federation and as a Minister of the Government of a Region

(6) A person who holds office as Minister of the Government of the Federation for any period of four consecutive months without also being a Senator or a member of the House of Representatives shall cease to be a Minister at the expiration of that period or, if that period expires at a time when Parliament is dissolved and he does not in the meantime become a Senator or a member of the House of Representatives, at the date on which Parliament first meets after that dissolution.

(7) A person who holds office as a Minister of the Government of the Federation and who is at no time, while holding that office also a Senator or a member of the House of Representatives shall not be qualified for reappointment as such a Minister before Parliament is next dissolved after he ceases to hold that office, unless in the meantime he has become a Senator or a member of the House of Representatives”.

I don’t want to refer to the military era as regards to the appointments of ministers since the military government is not an elected government.

To be continued…