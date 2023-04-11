WAVV to drop new single ‘Tombo’ from forthcoming EP ‘F.A.M.E’

Nigerian singer, Clinton Okwuise, popularly known as WAVV, is finally ready to release his much-awaited single, “TOMBO,” from his forthcoming EP titled “F.A.M.E.” WAVV is signed to G Best entertainment . The talented artist took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a clip of the song, much to the excitement of his followers.

WAVV has been teasing his fans for months, promising them a hit jam that will blow their minds, especially after the success of his previous single “BDY,” which featured ZAHZAH.

Initially, WAVV started out as a rapper in a group, performing under the stage name “ICEEY.” However, he later shifted his focus to songwriting and music recording, which unfortunately went largely uncredited. Nevertheless, he released his first official single, “Lemme Luv You,” in April 2019, followed by “BDY” a year later. As an independent artist, his hard work and dedication to his craft are evident, and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us in his upcoming EP.

The anticipation for the release of the new single from his EP is at an all-time high, and WAVV has not disappointed with the sneak peek he provided. His fans are eagerly awaiting the full release of “TOMBO,” and we can’t wait to see what other surprises he has in store for us.