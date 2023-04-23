Want to die for a rumour? Go ahead

By Dele Sobowale

“A journalist should be pursuing a fair rendition of truth without regard to popular moods, the journalist should not be swayed by public opinion, only by the pursuit of truth; as close as he or she can get to it” – Malvin Kalb, 1997, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 109.

“Journalists say a thing that they know isn’t true in the hope that if they keep on saying it long enough, it will be true” – Julian Benda, 1857-1952.

Malvin Kalb makes me wish I am a journalist; Julian Benda makes me wonder if I should continue to regret not being one. Despite the long years, 1987-2023, writing for VANGUARD and trying to become a journalist, I know how far off the goal is. But, one thing has suddenly hit me like a ton of bricks. Journalism and journalists have become a deadly class of workers. Granted journalists are also endangered species worldwide; but, the media now endangers our lives far more than we realise these days – especially now in Nigeria. Online publication, another invention of advanced nations, is proving Sir Michael Perry, the late Chairman of Unilever right when he said in 1995 that “every piece of new technology…will in the end be used quite differently from the way its proponents first imagined.” He drew attention to several examples. But, a familiar one to all of us should help to get us going.

The first gun was invented to help hunters succeed more in getting meat for their families and communities. Today, very few of us eat animals killed by hunters. Instead we run the risk of being shot by mindless gunmen. It is quite possible that more people are now shot dead by other people than animals.

Thus, I was very wary when Facebook, Tweeter, Instagram and all the other communications technologies started coming on stream. Something told me that mankind was getting into another technological trap which will have tragic consequences for all of us. We were lured into the trap by the positive attributes presented to us. We are now just reaping the fruits of sorrow and dangers which they still might bring to the world in general and Nigeria in particular. It is the unfolding national tragedy that worries me – mostly on account of online lies.

Certainly, when the inventors of these technologies conceived of them, it never crossed their minds that they were putting weapons in the hands of cowardly, faceless liars, promoters of unfounded rumours, gutless defamers and media political terrorists – including us regular columnists in mainline media.

A political correspondent from Barbados, Micronesia or Afghanistan, sponsored to Nigeria to write a report about our political situation here, can be forgiven if, in his despatch home, he states that there were two presidential candidates in the 2023 elections, Obi and Tinubu, and two ethnic groups, Igbo and Yoruba, contesting!! Grab all the leading eight newspapers in Nigeria today and go online to read what is available on social media and see what I mean. Additionally, the caricatures of the Labour Party, LP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, would leave the foreign journalist with the impression that LP is an Igbo party and APC is a Yoruba party and the outbreak of violence between the two groups is only a matter of time. You cannot blame the visitor because the first and second rounds of the election process have ended with only the two ethnic groups seemingly at daggers drawn as a result. The first round was the voting; the second round was the issue of certificate of returns. The final round will take place at the Supreme Court.

“The courts should redeem themselves” – Two Nigerian columnists.

Ordinarily, in any nation whose media has not been polluted by partisan politics, people would be encouraged to wait for the verdicts from the courts. That is not the case in Nigeria now. As a subscriber to four national newspapers, I have a general impression of the drift of issues trending in the media, especially social media. The two highly-respected columnists, one Yoruba and the other Igbo, supporting the two candidates, started from the same point. They were united in the belief that the Justices cannot be trusted. One gave as an example the Imo Governor’s case in which the Supreme Court gave victory to the fourth place finisher. The other cited the Zamfara case in which the APC was totally disqualified to give victory to PDP. But, they ended at different destinations while asking the court to redeem themselves. Redemption for one meant Obi wins; for the other Tinubu wins – or else….

“You are entitled to your own opinions; you are not entitled to your own facts” – US Senator (Prof.) Daniel P Moynihan, Dem NY, NY 1927-2003.

They have judged the case; and, given their advantages as columnists, the articles were liberally splashed with rumours about the characters or past histories of the two candidates. What makes their position so frightening to me was the fact that the two hold doctorate degrees and they can be very persuasive. Their columns are read by thousands and even shared. Yet, they have set a trap for the courts with nothing more substantial than common rumours and “facts” which might not be admissible as evidence. They both left no doubt that there might be hell to pay if the court fails to rule as they wish.

Meanwhile, one does not even need a university education to see through the false dichotomy that the two sides are pushing. There were at least 15 candidates and there was one candidate stuck between Tinubu and Obi. His name is Atiku; and he is neither Yoruba nor Igbo. Behind Obi, according to the INEC result at our disposal, is Kwankwaso – who is also neither Igbo nor Yoruba. The gladiators threatening mayhem on both sides and who have launched verbal crusades are endangering the lives of other ethnic groups who might not be disposed to violence irrespective of who is ultimately declared the winner. I am Yoruba, but, I will not fight or encourage anybody else to fight if the court repeats the Imo verdict and declares Kwankwaso the winner. Somebody must be President.

The whole transient exercise, for which people want others to bleed, is more like a beauty contest involving twelve beautiful girls. As a judge, you can only choose one. None or all are not permissible in that sort of selection process. I voted and moved away. Others did the same. Given the rules, the results can be disputed in many ways. It remains for the judiciary to sort out the arguments and tell me my President from May 29, 2023.

INSULTS, THREATS ONLY LEAD TO VIOLENCE AND DEATHS

“The right to be heard does not automatically include the right to be taken seriously” – US Vice President Hubert Humphrey, 1911-1978.

To avert disaster in our polity, those of us who don’t regard election as a “do-or-die affair” must resist the attempts by those who would adopt any means to provoke ethnic violence. Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi and Tinubu contested as party flag-bearers – not as representatives of their ethnic groups. Same goes for their Vice Presidents. Professor Soyinka spoke for himself and Ms Adichie wrote to President Biden on her own. Neither the Yoruba nor Igbo people were consulted before they acted while exercising their freedoms to speak. Like Voltaire, 1694-1788, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend …., your right to say it” – as long as it is not defamatory of someone else and it is not crying “fire” in a crowded auditorium when there is none. I can’t understand why entire groups of people must be insulted on account of the actions of one or two individuals.

To me, however, the abuse of the anonymity which social media provides is at the heart of our problems. Those who disseminate doctored or fake materials are aware of our tendency for jungle justice. Years ago, some men would go round, point to innocent strangers and claim that their sex organ disappeared after shaking hands with the victim. A mob would descend on the victim and beat him to death without asking questions. Nobody can do that in Japan. It was only when the police started arresting the liars and forcing them to undress that the atrocity stopped. P.T Barnum, circus master in America, proclaimed that “a sucker is born every minute”. I believe him. Millions of them are Nigerians who believe everything they see and read on social media without taking the trouble to think, ask around and query the sender before sharing it with others. I delete them virtually all the time; and the more scandalous about a public figure, the more likely that they will get deleted without comment or further action.

There is also a need to be more tolerant of criticism of our heroes or members of our ethnic group. I seldom defend Yoruba politicians when under attack by others. It is easier for me to criticise Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Fashola, Lai Mohammed than to come to their defence. Unfortunately, too many of our influencers or columnists are boringly predictable. Given the name of any public figure and an incident, I always know what to expect from certain columnists. They are at it once again; heating up sentiments on ethnic lines; driving Nigerians towards conflict.

I tremble for Nigeria now; each time I think of what will happen after the Supreme Court delivers the final judgment. The columns are already written by those who have made up their minds and don’t want to be convinced by evidence or reason. What is left for the rest of us is to decide whether we are going to risk our lives for the Yoruba and Igbo combatants – if they ask us to take up arms.