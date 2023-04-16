‘Vigilantes’ bully soldiers, snatch two riffles in Rivers community

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RESIDENTS are fleeing the Rundele community, Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State in droves for fear of reprisals after vigilantes intimidated two soldiers and dispossessed them of two riffles and uniforms on Saturday.

The soldiers said to be deployed to the area as oil assets guards allegedly had altercations with the community’s vigilantes, resulting in the development now inducing mass movement out of the community by Sunday.

Paramount Rulers of Rundele, HRH Damian Ejiowhor, Onyeweli Rundele, “Confirmed there is tension in the community. The OSPAC (vigilante) Commander in the community had a confrontation with some soldiers.

“Then we are told he seized two of their (soldiers) assault riffles and uniforms. So the soldiers have gone back that yesterday (Saturday) evening demanding that their riffles be returned.”

Acting Spokesperson, 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major Iweha Ikedichi, was yet to respond to the development when contacted at the time of filing this report.

Most of the fleeing residents are said to be moving into neighbouring communities, some taking refuge in surrounding bushes according to sources.