[Video] Portable heads to prison as singer yet to meet bail conditions

Nigerian street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable has been sent back to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The ‘Zeh’ crooner was granted bail in the sum of N800,000 altogether for the three charges against him, with two sureties in like sum.

VIDEO: Moment Portable is whisked away to prison



Credit: BBC Pidgin pic.twitter.com/NyDRhD6aC3 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 3, 2023

Magistrate A.S. Soneye had ruled that the two sureties, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the Ifo court must also be land owners.

The singer, however, after about an hour that the court had risen is yet to perfect his bail conditons.

In a now-viral video, the singer could be seen led into a prison vehicle, headed for the Correctional Centre at Ilaro.

Portable was arraigned for allegedly assaulting a policeman, resisting arrest and assaulting one of his followers.