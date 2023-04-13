[Video]: Separation from my wife not a joke – Basketmouth

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth has confirmed that he truly separated from his wife, Elsie.

Recall that in December 2022, the comedian announced on social media that he and Elsie were splitting after 12 years of marriage.

The announcement, however, saw some people dismissing it as a joke.

In an interview with TV3NewDay, a Ghana television station, Basketmouth confirmed that indeed he is separated from his wife.

Video: I wasn’t joking’, Basketmouth confirms separation from wife



He said, ‘’I am separated right now. People thought it was a joke but it wasn’t. Some people were like do you want to promote a show and I was like you definitely do not know my design. I do not bring my personal matter on a public platform but it was something I needed to do and for reasons best known to me. ‘’

Basketmouth recently also announced his plans to quit comedy in five years’ time.

He said he wants to venture into new fields as he doesn’t want to be known only as a comedian.