[Video]: How I was able to ‘stand up’ again – Davido

By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has opened up on how he was able to deal with death of his 3-year-old son. Ifeanyi.

In an interview with CNN, the musician who just released his fourth studio album, Timeless, said that losing his son affected his works.

The OBO crooner, however, attributed his resounding comeback to the outpouring of love and support he got from his family, friends, and fans.

He said; “Before my son passed, we had finished the album. But it was a tragic situation and I really had to calm myself down and take a step back.

“Nobody would want that and everybody knows that I and Chioma didn’t deserve that.

“At some point I couldn’t open my Instagram for weeks. One day, I just checked it and I saw messages from every kind of person in the world. I was like ‘you’re fine, you see everybody is rooting for you.’ That was one thing that really made me strong enough to stand up again, get back in the studio and do what I love.”