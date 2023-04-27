[Video]: ‘Don’t allow my husband enter your eyes,’ Toyin Abraham warns ladies

Toyin Abraham

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has warned ladies to stay away from her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The thespian said this in a Tiktok video which she shared on her Instagram account.

The mother of one sternly warned ladies to take their eyes off her husband, adding that she is ready to fight to the death for him.

She also opposed the idea of seeking to be a second wife, noting that it would only bring bad luck.

She warned: “Have you seen his face don’t allow my husband enter your eyes? You will not experience bad luck. Hot death wouldn’t be your portion. If you want to be a second wife, your want to spoil. You want to experience bad luck”.