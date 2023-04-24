Video: Davido escapes attack while performing on stage at ‘Timeless’ concert

Nigerian afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has escaped attack by a yet-to-be-identified man while performing on stage at his ‘Timeless’ concert in Lagos on Sunday.

Recall that Davido threw a homecoming concert at Tafawa Belewa Square to celebrate his record-breaking fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’.

Video: Davido escape 'attack' while performing on stage at Timeless concert



Credit: Twitter // juwonffs pic.twitter.com/7zBm6BwDEY — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 24, 2023

But in the middle of his performance at the concert, the singer was almost attacked by an aggressive attendee, who forced his way through the mammoth crowd to the stage.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the attacker could be seen pointing at the singer, who appeared ready to defend himself.

However, the security guards acted swiftly and bundled the attacker off-stage.

The concert continued after the incident.

The ‘Timeless’ concert is Davido’s first concert since losing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident last year.

Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, was in attendance at the concert.