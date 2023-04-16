Video: Cleric arrested for threatening to kill policeman

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Force headquarters on Sunday disclosed that a Cleric, one Ahmed Atilade who who threatened to kill Police officers performing their lawful duties in Ibadan, Oyo State in Februrary this year, have been arrested and charged to court.

This is just as the Force headquarters warned that it shall not allow any individual to undermine and ridicule officers of the Nigerian Police and, by extension, the policing system in Nigeria.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known while giving a ‘Feedback On Video of Clecric’s Attack on Police’.

FEEDBACK ON VIDEO OF CLERIC'S ATTACK ON POLICE:

The FPRO said, “On Saturday 4th February, 2023, while on stop and search duty along Ibadan Express Road, Oyo State, one Ahmed Atidade 28years assaulted and threatened to kill the Police Officers who stopped his vehicle for routine checks and questioning.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged to Court on Thursday 9th February, 2023.

“We shall not allow any individual to undermine and ridicule our officers and, by extension, our policing system in Nigeria.

“We have a lot of responsibilities as citizens of this country to respect our law enforcement officers who work day and night to ensure the security of our nation.

“We will do everything possible to defend our officers who carry out their duties diligently and legally from being harassed or attacked by any individual or group of persons.”