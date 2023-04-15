Valladolid dent Villarreal’s Champions League hopes

Villarreal stumbled to a 2-1 home defeat by relegation-battling Real Valladolid on Saturday in La Liga, denting their ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League.

Quique Setien’s side, fifth, could have moved within a point of fourth place Real Sociedad, who visit Athletic Bilbao later Saturday in a Basque derby.

Selim Amallah struck for the visitors in the second minute and Jawad El Yamiq doubled their lead after Villarreal’s Samu Chukwueze had a goal disallowed for offside.

Etienne Capoue pulled one back for the Yellow Submarine but it was Valladolid, provisionally 14th and five points above the relegation zone, who came closer to scoring in the final stages.

Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina made some fine saves to keep Valladolid at bay, after their new coach Paulo Pezzolano was sent off for complaining about Capoue’s strike.

The hosts, who beat champions Real Madrid 3-2 last weekend in a thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu, felt they deserved more.

“The result does not show what happened in the 90 minutes, I think Villarreal were superior in every aspect to Valladolid,” said Villarreal’s Dani Parejo.

“We leave sad and disappointed with the result, but we feel football has been unjust to us.”