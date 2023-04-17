US hosts Nigerian Muslims to ‘Iftar’ dinner

By Miftaudeen Raji

The US Mission in Nigeria, has hosted Muslims faithful to an ‘Iftar’ – a feast, marking the breaking of fast by Muslims.

The ‘Iftar’ was hosted by the Chargé d’Affaires David Greene at the US Embasssy in Lagos on Sunday.

The US Mission made this known in a statement via its verified Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the statement issued by the US Mission, the dinner was hosted to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Iftar brought together representatives from the creative industry, business, media, religious communities & @exchangealumni, reinforcing the core American values of religious tolerance & freedom,” it said.