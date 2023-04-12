Update: Seven rescued, one missing in Lagos building collapse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) revealed that seven persons were on Wednesday rescued at the site of a seven-storey building collapse in Lagos.

Speaking on the new development, Director of LSFRS, Mrs. Magret Adeseye, said one of the victims trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building remain missing.

She stated that the seven-storey building that collapsed in Banana Island is one out of the three highrise structures under construction in the area.

Her words “The other two are still standing at nine floors tall, most likely to undergo an integrity test soon.

“Seven rescued alive with varying degrees of injury while one is still trapped as search and rescue operations is still ongoing until ground zero is achieved,” Adeseye stated.

Giving an update on the building collapse, Deputy Director, Public Affairs Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mukaila Sanusi, said “an unapproved 7-floor building under construction collapsed.”

He said, “Few who sustained injuries are being treated. There is no fatality. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

LASEMA speaks

Speaking on the situation report, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said, “the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, the Agency activated its response plan and upon arrival at the scene of the incident, discovered that a seven storey building under construction had collapsed.

“Inspection revealed that the building was damaged by a cement mixer truck, which drove into the building columns.

“A head count carried out by the Chief Security Officer, CSO, Anthony Onah of the construction site has an adult male unaccounted for. His where about is unknown.

“Operation ongoing- Agency’s excavator, forklift are on site while crane is enroute

Updates to follow.”