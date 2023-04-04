UNIBEN condemns brutal killing of final year student

File photo: University of Benin gate

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE management of the University of Benin has condemned the brutal killing on Monday night of a final year student and kegite chief in the students hall of residence inside the university campus.



A statement by the school’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benedicta Ehnaire, Ph.D. said the “gruesome shooting occurred in one of the Halls of Residence and was carried out by a yet to be identified gunman.



“While commiserating with the family and colleagues of the late student, management enjoins other students to be calm as the Police as well as other Security Agencies are working hard to fish out and arrest the culprit.



“Management is also working closely with the internal security units in ensuring that such a dastardly incident does not occur again within the University’s premises.”



The student, identified as Desmond Mayor but popularly called Mayor, was a final year student of Public Administration and the Chief of Kegites Club in the university.



In what looked like a cult related incident, Mayor was said to have been shot in his room in Hall 3 Hostel of the University.



A picture and a video gone viral showed a smiling young man in what looked like the kegites regalia and in a four seconds video showed a completely shattered face which looked like a gun shot at close range in the face region lying on the floor.