Ukanwa: Jailed offender, not a serving corps member – NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike

NYSC Management in Oyo State, weekend, issued a statement clarifying that one Ukanwa Ikechukwu, who was sent to jail in Ibadan last week for a criminal offence, is not a serving corps member, but rather an ex-corper who passed out of national service in February 2023.



In setting the record straight, the NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Odoba Abel, stated: “When he (Ukanwa) was serving, he collected a sum of N250,000 to purchase a physiotherapy machine for a woman at the police clinic where he was serving but failed to get the machine.



“Every attempt made by the woman to get a refund of her money from this ex-corps member proved abortive, therefore she decided to charge him to court for criminal offence.”

According to him, the NYSC uniform is not an immunity against criminality, as the laws of the Federation apply to all and sundry.

He further reiterated the scheme’s commitment to ensuring that all corps members are law-abiding and responsible citizens during and after their service year, noting that the NYSC was established to foster national unity and promote the spirit of selfless service among Nigerian youths.

The scheme also provides an avenue for young graduates to acquire leadership skills and contribute to the development of their communities and the nation at large.

Therefore, the NYSC management in Oyo State called on all corps members to uphold the ideals of the scheme and ensure that they are positive role models in their respective communities.

They also urged members of the public to report any corps member found engaging in illegal activities to the appropriate authorities.