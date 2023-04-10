Ugwuanyi preaches peace, love, unity at Easter

On the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians to reflect and commit themselves to the advancement of peace, love and unity in appreciation of the great sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for the atonement of sins and salvation of mankind.

Governor Ugwuanyi who made the call in his Easter message stressed God’s kindness, faithfulness, mercy and abiding love by sending His only begotten son to the world to suffer and die for the salvation of mankind, urging Christians and Nigerians at large to reciprocate the enduring sacrifice by intensifying prayers and promoting peace, love, unity and progress in the country.

The governor congratulated his fellow Christians for the successful conclusion of the forty-day long Lenten season and enjoined Nigerians to appreciate the great reason for the celebration, which is Christ’s resurrection, come closer to God and always do His will.

He, therefore, wished the good people of Enugu State and all Nigerians a pleasant and spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, reiterating his commitment to peace, unity and progress of the state in particular and the country in general.