UFC 287: Drake bets $400,000 on Adesanya to knock out Pereira

Rapper Drake believes Israel Adesanya, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will get his revenge against Alex Pereira and has placed a bet on him doing so by a knockout.

Adesanya and Pereira will meet for the second time in the UFC on Sunday morning.

Drake is not new to betting and has recorded a number of losses doing so. This time around he has placed a wager of $400,000 on Adesanya defeating Pereira via a knockout, with a potential payout of $1,840,000. He’s also wagered an additional $500,000 on Adesanya winning the fight, with a potential payout of $885,000.

Adesanya hopes to regain his middleweight title after Pereira won by a knock-out in the fifth round at UFC 281 last November.

Adesanya responded to Drake’s post of his betting with a wolf emoji.