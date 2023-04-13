Uba hailed for easing Tinubu’s path to victory

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A political pressure group, The Equality Movement, TEM, has commended an APC Chieftain, Senator Andy Uba, for playing a crucial role in ensuring the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect in the just concluded February 25 presidential election.

In a statement, jointly signed by the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Garba Iliyasu, and the National Coordinator of the TEM, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, stated that Senator Uba’s tenacity of purpose and courage of conviction in the face of adversity, ensured that he forged new frontiers for the campaign for the Tinubu presidency, which resonated across the country.

According to Ajiji, “A lot of people thought Senator Andy Uba was out and down following the adversity and betrayal he faced in the last Anambra Governorship election. But he proved the prophets of doom wrong when he sprang up and took the lead in the campaign for the APC presidency.

“He spared no resources to ensure the mobilisation of men and materials for the Tinubu campaigns. It’s on record that he was the prime mover of many APC support organisations and his enviable contribution propelled them to action across every nook and cranny of the country, which assisted in no small measures towards the Tinubu victory,” he added.

Ajiji said while some APC leaders in the South East suffered the indiscretion of hiding under the cover of ethnicity and religion to undermine their party, Senator Andy Uba stood up to the occasion and campaigned for Tinubu in the South East.

Alhaji Yusuf Ajiji also stressed that because of Uba’s contributions, the APC stands as the biggest political party in the South East with Imo and Ebonyi States under its firm grip and number of Senators.

He said: “Political heavyweights like Senator Andy Uba ensured and made way for APC to have inroads into the South East, which is unprecedented. Today, APC is the biggest political party in the South East winning Imo and Ebonyi States while PDP has only Enugu, APGA has Anambra and the Labour Party took Abia.

“We have to place it on record that Senator Andy Uba has earned a place in the APC hall of fame and we will continue to highlight his contribution in order to spur him to continue his good work for the development and unity of Nigeria.”