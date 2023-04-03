Two drown in Edo as vehicle plunges into river

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

TWO bodies were on Monday recovered from Ikpoba river in the Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state as their vehicle was said to have fallen into the river on Sunday night while the vehicle heading towards Ramat park from the Ring Road axis on top speed lost control and rammed into a pavement by the river

It was gathered that the vehicle hit the pavement and skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

The recovery operation caused gridlock on the road as passengers were left stranded for hours while the officers and men of the Edo State Road Safety Corps battled to bring the traffic situation under control.

When contacted, the Public Education Officer of the Edo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Orevia Ukoh, said the accident happened on Sunday night.

Ukoh said “because the incident happened at night before help could come the way of the occupants, two persons were already drowned.

“It is two persons that were actually involved, one male adult and a female adult. They died in the river

“It is obvious that the man was on a high speed because that night, other road users were not there, so he has the whole road to himself,” she said.