Troops kill 2 notorious bandits in Kaduna

El- Rufai hails military By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have ambushed and killed 2 bandits in Kaduna State, including bandit leader Isiya Danwasa.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has commended the troops for a job well done.

Lt. Col Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that “following a tip-off from a human intelligence source, troops of operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army has again ambushed and successfully neutralised 2 bandits leaders capturing arms, ammunition and other equipment. Earlier, an intelligence source revealed that a bandit leader named Isiya Danwasa intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.”

“Subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandit’s leaders to a selected ammunition collection point. Upon their arrival, troops who had laid an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandits’ leaders..”

“Items recovered from the criminal elements include one motorcycle(destroyed institu), two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, quantity two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vests and the sum of two hundred thousand naira.”

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for their professional conduct and perfect execution of the task. He further charged the troops to go after all bandits and show them no mercy. Again, the GOC appealed to the general public to continue to avail the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information so as to bring banditry, kidnapping and other crimes to a lasting end.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the troops of Operation Forest Sanity (OPFS) for neutralizing the notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa, who was responsible for several killings, kidnappings and cattle rustling operations across the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, stated that Danwasa met his end during a strategic ambush operation in the Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA.

“Governor El-Rufai praised the troops for the diligent intelligence work and precise execution which led to the demise of Danwasa and his associate.”

“The Governor further appealed to members of the general public to continue to volunteer information to security forces,” he added.