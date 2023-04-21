Transform your harvests with technical skills, Abuja farmers urged

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II, Justina Oladotun, has urged rural farmers and internally displaced persons in Wassa district of Abuja, who were beneficiaries of the vocational training for an improved agricultural economy, to make the best use of the technical skills and inputs distributed to them.

Oladotun made this call on Thursday at the close of the first phase of a Rotary Foundation’ Global Grant project aimed at boosting the agricultural economy in the area.

The Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Minden, Nebraska in District 5630, USA and other stakeholders, initiated the vocational training programme to empower the beneficiaries with the necessary skills to transform their yields and improve their livelihoods.

The programme also saw the distribution of seedlings, implements, and cash stipends to the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the closing event, Oladotun emphasized the need for the beneficiaries to make the best use of the resources provided to them.

She urged them to apply the technical skills and knowledge they acquired during the training and utilize the inputs, seedlings, implements, and cash stipends effectively to improve their agricultural productivity.

“We have provided you with the necessary resources to improve your agricultural productivity, and we want you to make the best use of them.

“Apply the technical skills you have acquired during the training and utilize the inputs, seedlings, implements, and cash stipends effectively,” Oladotun said.

In addition to the resources provided, Oladotun also highlighted the importance of regular monitoring and evaluation to ensure that the beneficiaries are making progress towards improving their livelihoods.

She assured them that the Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse II would visit monthly to monitor, evaluate, and gather data on their progress.

“We will be visiting each month to monitor, evaluate, and gather data on your progress. We want to ensure that you are making significant progress towards improving your livelihoods and contributing to the growth of the agricultural economy in the community,” she added.

The Rotary Foundation global grant is part of the club’s commitment to improving the lives of rural farmers and internally displaced persons in Nigeria.

The program is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the agricultural economy in the Wassa community and beyond.