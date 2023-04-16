Top 10 best tech courses Nigerian students can do

By Biodun Busari

As Nigerian youths find all means to leave the country to study abroad, there are those who still get tech courses to do with the hope to brighten their future.

The courses just need basic requirements from secondary school subjects which are science-related and sometimes, there are waivers. Some of these courses can also be studied online.

With the current world already digitalised, in this piece, Vanguard provides some of the best 10 tech-related courses that Nigerian students can explore without going to universities.

Without mincing words, below are the tech skills for those dreaming to make fortune in the tech world can explore.

DevOps is the combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that escalates an organisation’s capability to deliver applications and services at high velocity. This helps in developing and improving products at a faster pace than organisations using conventional software development and infrastructure management processes. DevOps developers bring together swift development speeds and automation capabilities.

Computer programming is the process of executing specific computations, typically by designing and constructing executable computer programs. Programming comprises tasks such as analysis, generating algorithms, profiling algorithms’ accuracy and resource consumption, and the implementation of algorithms. A computer programmer writes, modifies and tests code and scripts that allow computer software and applications to function properly.

Agile project management is an iterative approach to managing software development projects that focuses on continuous releases and incorporating customer feedback with every iteration. An Agile Project Manager is hugely responsible for successful product delivery.

Cyber security is the practice of protecting computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks. It can also be referred to also known as information technology security or electronic information security. Cyber security specialists provide security for an organisation’s IT systems.

User experience design is the process of defining the experience a user would go through when interacting with a company, its services, and its products. Design decisions in UX design are often driven by research, data analysis, and test results rather than aesthetic preferences and opinions. A UX designer makes a product or service usable, enjoyable, and accessible.

Full stack development is the end-to-end development of applications. It includes both the front end and back end of an application. A full stack web developer is a professional who develops both clients and server software.

Data science is the study of data to extract meaningful insights for business. It is a multidisciplinary approach that combines principles and practices from the fields of mathematics, statistics, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering to analyze large amounts of data. A data scientist uses data to comprehend and explain the phenomena around them, and help organisations make better decisions.

Blockchain is a decentralised, distributed and public digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the consensus of the network.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)– While AI incorporates the idea of a machine that can imitate human intelligence, machine learning does not, but it aims to teach a machine how to perform a specific task and provide accurate results by identifying patterns.

Cloud computing is the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. Large clouds often have functions distributed over multiple locations, each of which is a data centre.