Tiwa Savage escapes ‘kidnap’ attempt, suspects arrested

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage has confirmed escaping from a security breach at her residence – widely reported online as a kidnap attempt.

The talented singer made the revelation on her Instagram handle via a statement signed by her management.

The statement reads: “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. It was gathered that all the people in the kidnap attempt have been arrested and handed to the police.