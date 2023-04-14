Tinubu in Europe resting, reaching out to heads of govts ahead of May 29 — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is currently taking a rest and reaching out to heads of government in Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Morka noted that Tinubu is doing well and will swing into action immediately after he returns from Europe.

Morka said, “He is probably in Europe. He’s fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

“Once he returns and is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling. He’ll be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria. I know he’ll be back in the country very shortly.”

Morka also noted that Tinubu is also reaching out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda he’s bringing in his new government.

Morka added, “So, he’s not sleeping in his bed; he’s also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it’s a working visit.”

Oppositions have heightened Tinubu’s absence as many critics are pushing the narrative that he is being treated for an undisclosed ailment.