Tinubu, Biden among 100 world’s most influential people 

By Biodun Busari

American magazine, Time, has named President-elect, Bola Tinubu, among the 100 most influential persons across the world in 2023.

Speaking on how Tinubu merited the list, the magazine stated, “Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare.

“Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker.”

Time, further delved into the past how the former Lagos governor fought military regimes to return democracy.

“Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” it added.

Among top world figures that made the list is the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Also, both Paris Saint-Germain stars of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made the list among sportsmen.