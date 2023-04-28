The best VP ever

Osinbajo

By Donu Kogbara

SO, his time as Number Two Citizen is almost up and 25 writers have compiled a book of tributes. Its title is “Osinbajo Strikes: Defining Moments Of An Innovative Leader.” The foreword was authored by former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The launch ceremony – which will take place on Monday, May l at 5.00 p.m – is being organised by the PYO Collective, a nonpartisan, multicultural group of Nigerians who are deeply committed to national unity, integrity, good governance and economic development. Sales proceeds will be donated to charity.

Here is my humble contribution:

In October 2017, I was working with the British Financial Times, FT, newspaper’s Commercial Director for Africa and the Middle East, so was invited to an Africa Summit the FT was hosting in London. Our erudite and charming Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was the special guest of honour at that event, which was attended by many influential African experts and VIPs; and I could barely contain my elation and pride when he eloquently addressed the distinguished audience.

He is an immensely knowledgeable premier league orator. Afterwards, during the coffee break, some foreign journalist colleagues approached me to sing His Excellency’s praises. They all agreed that Buhari had displayed excellent judgement when he invited Osinbajo to be his deputy and said that the Nigerian people would be well-advised to make him their next President.

One particularly outspoken American correspondent went even further than the rest and said: “If you guys don’t BEG this extremely impressive gentleman to take over from Buhari when Buhari’s tenure ends, I will conclude that you are collectively insane!”

It is not common for an African government official to inspire such genuine, cap-doffing admiration from Whites; but Prof, as he is fondly known by the people around him, attracts this kind of enthusiasm wherever he goes, both at home and abroad. He has crisscrossed the globe speaking for us.

In 2019, he met his American counterpart, Mike Pence, at the White House in Washington, to discuss the economy, military assistance, countering terrorism threats and other issues. In September 2022, he met with Kamala Harris, Pence’s successor, to talk about issues ranging from climate change and energy transition towards net zero emissions to America’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Speaking specifically about Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, Prof. Osinbajo said “the Plan is important for us because we see the climate crisis as two existential issues; one is the crisis itself, second the energy poverty, which is an issue for us in our part of the world… So, while we look forward to the 2060 carbon neutrality goal, we are also hoping that even within a shorter period, by 2030, we will deal with the issue of energy poverty. We look forward in the coming years and months to even greater collaboration and stronger ties between our countries to create a fairer, more prosperous and perhaps a greener, also freer, [future],” the VP added.

In 2021, he visited President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast in Abidjan to discuss bilateral ties, possible collaborations around agriculture and the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, with a view to creating more jobs and stemming the tide of irregular migration to other parts of the world where, as he pointed out, African youths “are often mistreated and used for menial tasks”.

In 2020, I enjoyed the great privilege of interviewing him, alongside Patrick Smith, the English Editor-In-Chief of The Africa Report, an Anglophone magazine that is based in Paris and distributed globally. The interview was part of a webinar sponsored by The Africa Report. It attracted thousands of participants from several countries. And Prof, as usual, did a great job and answered our questions deftly.

Just the other day – on February 21, 2023 – Prof again played a starring role at an important conference. The chief host was Major General Babagana Monguno (retired), the esteemed National Security Adviser. The event was organised by Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired), Chairman of a Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft/Losses and Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The conference took place in Abuja’s Hilton hotel and Prof spoke – without notes and without a single verbal misstep! – about the oil theft menace and possible solutions to this problem that is severely undermining our economy, generating dangerous environmental challenges and exacerbating insecurity in the Niger Delta region.

When he finished, people stood up in appreciation and vigorous applause echoed around the venue. Later, many conference attendees told me that listening to Prof speak made them sad and angry. Why? Because he is clearly a hugely capable and polished man. Because he is not a typical Naija politician and oozes integrity, class and humility.

Because when he was deprived of a chance to be the CEO of Nigeria, we as a nation were deprived of an inspirational servant-leader who understands that power comes with moral responsibilities and has what it takes to drag Nigeria out of the doldrums and take us to the next level. When the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries took place in 2022, most of the APC delegates chose someone else to be their party’s presidential flag-bearer. And I will not conceal my belief that a terrible mistake was made on that fateful day.

As far as I am concerned, a golden opportunity was lost. And I am not alone. I cannot tell you how many people contacted me that day to express shock and distress about the APC’s short-sighted decision. Fortunately, a human being is not totally defined by the positions that he or she holds. We are all the sum of many factors. Prof’s character and values system are the most important things about him. And God’s judgement is the only judgement that really matters.

So, as we prepare to bid farewell to the best Vice President Nigeria has ever had – and the best President we never had! – we members of Osinbajo’s fan club hope that he will not leave the public stage. We pray that he finds other ways in which to contribute to national development…and that he continues to dazzle audiences across Nigeria and the globe…and to make the Black race look good.