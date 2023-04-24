‘That’ll be my final race’, Mo Farah reveals retirement plan

By Biodun Busari

British long-distance runner, Sir Mo Farah has revealed that he will bring an end to his impressive career after the Great North Run in September.

Farah completed his final London Marathon on Sunday, finishing ninth in two hours, 10 minutes and 28 seconds, according to The Independent.

Britain’s sports legend who turned 40 last month, will run the Great Manchester 10k in May and then say goodbye around the streets of Tyneside.

Farah, who won the 2012 and 2016 Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m said, “The Great North Run is going to be my last-ever run and that will be the end of my career. That will be my final race.

“I won’t be competing in any track races. The track is done. I’ll just do a couple more races on the road and wave to the crowd.

“It’s the right decision and hopefully I’ll get to spend time with my family while continuing to be involved with the sport.”

Mo Farah, in a shocking revelation of himself in July 2022, said he was smuggled into the UK from Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia.