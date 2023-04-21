‘I got all I wanted, thanks for tolerating me’, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, thanked Nigerians for tolerating him for the past eight years he has been on the saddle.

Speaking when residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, paid him Sallah homage, President Buhari asked those he may have hurt in the course of doing his constitutional duties to forgive him.

The President, who said that he was counting his days and cannot wait to retire to his Daura home town, added that his home is eight kilometres to Niger Republic.

He noted that he got all he asked of God and would quietly retire home.

He said: “Thank you for tolerating me. I consider myself lucky to have been a governor, minister, head of state and now President for two terms.”

He commended residents of the FCT for being tolerant hosts, adding: “I can’t wait to go home. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people.”

While going down the memory lane on how he lost elections three times and ended up at the Supreme Court, he said that it was technology through the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, that came to his rescue in 2015.

Buhari was sworn in as the President on May 29, 2015 for a four year tenure. He was re-elected and inaugurated on May 29, 2019 for another for year tenure.