Terrorists attack Kaduna community, kill 9

Kidnap over 20, rustle animals

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, terrorists killed 9 including 4 local vigilante members at the Sabon Layi community, Birnin Gwari Local government area of Kaduna State on Wednesday morning.

Locals said they saw the terrorists patrolling the affected community on Tuesday, but there were no security operatives to chase them away.

According to a BBC Hausa report monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday, many locals were kidnapped in the area, while livestock belonging to the locals was rustled by the terrorists.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security said it was still compiling details of the incident, but military jets had since reached the community,to forestall further attacks