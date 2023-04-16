Tambuwal wins Sokoto South Senatorial seat

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The returning officer for the Sokoto South senatorial supplementàry polls Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo has declared Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as duly elected after scoring 100,860 votes to defeat his close rival Senàtor Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba who scored 97,884 votes.

It could be recalled that no clear winner emerged in the March 18 National Assembly Elections in Sokoto state which made INEC declare the entire Eleçtion inconclusive.

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the two-term Governor of Sokoto state and currently serving his last term in office

He was a three-term member of the House of Representatives and served as a speaker for 4 years.