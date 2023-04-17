Tambuwal constitutes 28-member transition, handing over committee

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has constituted a twenty-eight-member handing-over transition committee.

The committee under the co-Chairmanship of his deputy Hon. Mannir Muhammad Daniya and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad is to mid-wife the handover from his administration to that of his incoming successor Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists, it notifies “for general information that the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal approved the appointment of the Transition Committee for the smooth handing over to the Incoming Administration in the state.”

The term of reference of the committee according to the statement is to collate and document from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) achievements recorded by the present administration from 2015 to 2023.

The committee will also obtain and analyze reports from MDAs on all ongoing projects/programs in relation to the level of execution/ fiscal profile and constraints.

Also as part of the committee’s term of reference is to prepare a comprehensive handing over notes to the incoming administration by Monday, 15th May 2023.

The Committee is mandated to organize a befitting swearing-in ceremony in collaboration with the incoming administration’s transition committee in addition to any other effort in ensuring that the incoming administration receives the support needed to make a quick start.