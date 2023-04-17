Taliban woos Putin

Vladimir Putin President of The Russian Federation

Afghanistan’s de facto authorities are seeking political proximity to Russia amid international isolation.

At a meeting with Russian Islamic scholars in the capital Kabul, a senior Taliban leader called on Moscow to officially recognise their government.

The delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Kabir, according to an official statement.

No country has so far officially recognised the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, following the chaotic departure of international troops led by the United States in the summer of 2021.

Russia has kept its embassy in Kabul open following the regime change.

Earlier this month, Russia resumed its consular services in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The consular services were temporarily halted following the September attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul.

Currently, the Taliban has sent representatives to over a dozen countries including Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and Turkey. (NAN)