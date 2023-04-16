Tackle insecurity, unite Nigeria, Yoruba council tasks Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu has been charged to tackle insecurity across the country and unite the already divided country .

This was disclosed by President, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Oladotun Hassan, while speaking in Ile-Ife at the weekend ahead of the group’s 5th annual Omoluabi Festival.

He charged the incoming administration to overhaul the military strategy in tackling all types of insecurity threatening the foundation of the country.

“With the level of division in the country, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu must overhaul security strategy in tackling the rising spate of insecurity across the country. The President must through his electoral promises unite the country and stimulate the economy for the benefit of the youth population.

“We urge the President-elect to ensure that his administration invest more on Education, Agricultural revolution and create more employment opportunities across the country at large”, he said.

Speaking on the 5th Omoluabi Festival coming up next month, Hassan said the event will be graced the President-elect in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

According to him, the group was at the Oduduwa group to seek the Oodua’s blessing and protection ahead of the event, calling on Yoruba globally to live among each other with tolerance.