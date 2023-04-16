Sweet and sour love story of Mama Uka

By Be jamin Njoku

Popular skit maker, Eze Sunday Odinaka popularly known as Mama Uka has opened up on how his baby mama frustrated his effort to consummate their love affairs into marriage.

In a chat, the comedian-turned-singer said he was heartbroken after his baby mama disappeared into thin air, while he was on his way to propose to her about eight years ago. Their relationship produced a daughter. According to him, his mother’s persistence coupled with the fear of the unknown informed his decision to have a child out of wedlock.

Sharing his love experience, Mama Uka who hails from Enugu-Ezike, Nsukka in Enugu said “I have a girlfriend and a daughter. I have been with her since 2015. We have a love child. February 14, 2022 was supposed to be my engagement day. But when I got to her house to propose to her, she was nowhere to be found, though she told me that she was around. She didn’t know I was in Enugu during that period. And that was how the whole thing started. Till now, she’s still dragging me on social media, saying I didn’t want to listen to her; and she had nothing to do with the guy I was suspecting her with.”

Mama Uka added that unknown to his estranged lover, he traced her to Ntachi Osa (Fast Food Joint) in Enugu, where he caught her with another guy, whom she has since denied having anything to do with. One hopes that the ‘Duro Timi’ crooner will find a place in his heart not only to forgive her, but also, listen to her own side of the sweet and sour love story.