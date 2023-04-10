SupportiFly breaks fast with over 1000 inmates in Warri

A non-governmental organisation, SupportiFly, broke the fast with 1,100 inmates at the Warri Correctional Centre, Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday.

Chairman and Founder of SupportiFly, Kashif Bolarinwa, described the project as an opportunity for inmates to remember Allah and get closer to Him.

He stated that being with the inmates is an opportunity for them to know that they are still a part of the society regardless of the past they had.

“There are many of them who have reflected and want to embrace good life after they are set free or serve their terms. This opportunity with them is for them and others to reflect and get closer to Allah, seek forgiveness for their sins and turn into a new human.”

He added, “Inmates are also a crucial component of our community and when they get re-integrated into the society, the number of conscious and good citizens increases which would also serve as remembrance for others to be better.”

Earlier at the start of Ramadan, SupportiFly pledged support to feed indigents Muslims throughout the month of Ramadan and Kashif noted that the commitment hasn’t wavered and they have at least fed 300 fasting Muslims daily since fasting started.

He added, “This project as I said is to remind other persons that they are still a part of us and also make sure that fasting Muslims deserves ti eat healthy during Ramadan. We have our programs in Oyo, Delta, Lagos, and some other states and we hope to continue this till the end of Ramadan.”