Supplementary Polls: Wamakko wins Sokoto central senatorial seat

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The returning officer for the Sokoto Central senatorial supplementàry polls professor Usman Magawata has declared Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as duly elected after scoring 141,468 votes to defeat his close rival and deputy Governor of the state Hon. Mannir Muhammad Daniya who scored 118,445 votes.

The third contender Abubakar Mode of All progressives Grand Alliance APGA scored 561 Votes third in the concluded Eleçtion.

It could be recalled that , no cleared winner has emerged in the March 18 national Assembly Elections in Sokoto state which made INEC to declare the entire Eleçtion in conclusive.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto ) is the current Senàtor representing the senatorial Constituency at national Assembly.

He was a two term former Governor of the state and a strong APC pillar.