Supplementary polls: Observers call for investigation of INEC staff over alleged conspiracy

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Election observers under the aegis of the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center, PAACA, has called for investigation of staff of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over alleged conspiracy with politicians in violation of electoral guidelines.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary, PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu.

According to PAACA, the secrecy of the ballots was not upheld in all the polling units observed, as its observers reported that the voting cubicles were either not installed or not set up in 25 polling units. Therefore, making it impossible for voters to mark their ballots in secret.

The statement reads in part, “In 41 of the polling units observed, the party agents were able to see how the voters marked their ballots before they were dropped in the ballot box.

“Voters were intimidated and harassed during voting in 28 of the polling units observed. In 24 polling units observed, women either as voters, polling officials, observers or security agents were intimidated and harassed.

“PAACA calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission to investigate reports of violations of the electoral guidelines and ensure sanctions of all staff accused of complicity and conspiracy with political actors to subvert the process.

“PAACA calls upon all candidates, all parties and all Nigerians to show political maturity and to maintain peace in the post-election period.

PAACA condemns reports of political party agents subverting the electoral process and attempting to influence voters or INEC officials.

“Party leaders must ensure that they encourage and model credible engagement in the process and urge their supporters to act in accordance with the electoral guidelines and the law.

“We call on the security agents to investigate and prosecute all security personnel involved in gross misconduct and to arrest and process all those that are involved in electoral fraud.”

However, in conclusion, PAACA added that, “As stakeholders continue to reflect on the overall conduct of the 2023 general elections, the commission needs to audit its performance in the administration of the election, in a manner that will inspire public confidence and encourage participation in future elections.

“PAACA commends the voters who despite the challenges that surrounded the conduct of the 2023 general elections went out to participate and see the process to its conclusion, often waiting in long lines, to exercise their right to vote.

“We note that many of these voters were women and young people likely voting for the first time, we commend the efforts and enthusiasm towards making their voices heard and ensuring an inclusive process.”