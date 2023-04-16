Supplementary poll: PDP rejects Kebbi guber results

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Few minutes after the declaration of Kebbi guber supplementary polls won by Dr. Nasir Idris of the APC, the campaign Director of the opposition peoples democratic Party PDP Alhaji Abubakar Shehu convened a brief press conference at the INEC collation center where he described the entire exercise as a sham, not an election.



He further said that the tribunal will expose all the discrepancies in the entire elections which he said even now clear to all reasonable people.



He described the election as highly monitised where a large chunk of money and bags of fertilizers were used to buy voters but despite the gap between them is not much “this is not an election but a sham we hereby reject the results and we shall seek redress at the tribunal”

Geda disclosed that despite millions spent to buy voters in the state the party produced three Senators which clearly means they can produce the governor if not for the highly monitised polls with huge irregularities.



Recall that Kebbi guber polls held on March, the 18th,2023 were declared inclusive due to the high number of canceled results caused by overvoting, BVAS bye pass, and destruction of election materials in 20 local governments in Kebbi state.