Supplementary elections: PDP wins Jigawa Assembly

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of Peoples Democratic (PDP) for Birnin Kudu Constituency, Ibrahim Kabiru winner in the House of Assembly supplementary election in Jigawa state.

The Returning Officer, Prof Usman Haruna of the Federal University Dutse, declared Kabiru winner in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area on Saturday.

“That Ibrahim Kabiru of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” the returning officer said.



He said Kabiru polled 36,050 votes to beat his closest rival who is also the incumbent Assembly member under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammad Surajo, who polled 34,545 votes.



Haruna said that Muhammad Yakubu of ADC scored 283 votes, Halilu Aliyu of ADP scored 117 votes, Ahmad Abdullahi of LP scored 17 votes, Sulaiman Abdullahi of NNPP scored 722 votes, Musa Mahmud of PPP scared 460 votes and Shuaibu Basiru of SDP scored 14 votes.