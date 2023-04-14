Stop writing int’l communities on Nigeria’s democracy, Adebayo tells Chimamanda

By Olayinka Ajayi

Former Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo yesterday urged those writing letters to international communities to intervene in Nigeria’s nascent democracy to desist as their efforts would end in futility.

Adebayo who posited that the letter would not be read, maintained that Nigerians should take responsibility as a people.

Fielding questions from newsmen during a special post-mortem discus on the 2023 general election organized by the Nigeria Institute of Internal Affairs, NIIA, in Lagos, Prince Adebayo said: “We started on time to examine our electoral processes and our attitude to better governance.

“My own take home is that Nigerians are self-aware, they know that they need elections to be okay, and we have stopped pretending that our elections are okay.

“Secondly we are also trying to take responsibility, INEC should take responsibility, the political class should take responsibility, the media also should take responsibility.

“Everything set aside is for the wellbeing of the people. People have to determine whether they want better governance or they prefer the usual four years rituals.

“So when you take responsibility, the next is to take autonomy, Nigeria is a mature country so we don’t need to look outside for salvation. In other words, writing to Bidden, Blair or Sunnak will not help because those letters will not be read, I can guarantee you. There is nothing you write in that letter that they don’t know already. They are taking positions according to the interest of their own country. So stop ridiculing yourself.

“You can address your letter inward for Nigeria to take responsibility because we asked for independence and we got it. So we must be responsible trying to educate ourselves.

Asked about his expectation of INEC, he said:” I expect INEC to be honest. They may not be able to deliver free, fair, and credible elections because of factors outside their control. If everybody who is involved in the electoral process does that, that truth will guide them on the assignment they have to take.