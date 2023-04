Stop bullying the judiciary, Ogun APC tells Adebutu

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state has again urged the defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, to desist from his persistent bullying of the judiciary and the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration.

APC was reacting to a video in which Adebutu, who lost the March 18, 2023 governorship election to APC’s Dapo Abiodun, was assuring that his petition would succeed at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The party, through its spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, said that having submitted their “wobbly petition, the PDP and its loquacious candidate should allow justice to take its course.

“You cannot be a petitioner and judge at the same time. Election petition is not won on the social media,” the APC added.

In the press statement entitled, “If wishes were horses, losers will win,” the APC remarked that “Adebutu’s persistent bullying of the judiciary and the government was inciting the citizens.

“It is the worst version of what defective petitioners do to give non-existent hope to gullible followers to keep them in check and securely warehoused.”

The statement described Adebutu’s appeal to pity as a devious tactic, saying that the PDP candidate was raising fear where there was none by alleging that some civil servants were being victimized because of their voting preferences.

Dapo Abiodun how anyone could have punished when voting was done in secret.

He challenged Adebutu to show how and when Governor Abiodun assumed supernatural powers to identify those who voted for him and those who did not.

“To the contrary, the Ogun workers have directly and through their unions have been expressing joy on the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the polls, while many have paid congratulatory visits to the governor.

“Many other unions, professional associations and groups have written to felicitate the governor and requested for visitation.

“It is indeed funny that a gubernatorial candidate credibly accused of violation of the Electoral Act is not content with submitting a flawed petition to the Election Petitions Tribunal, but is taking actions that are clearly subjudice; loading the public space with videos purveying vile propaganda.

“The petition they are hyping is nothing but foul smoke that will be blown away with the wind. They fantasised about votes to be deducted from APC votes!This is laughable.

“They have been deceived by rookie statisticians who came up with all manner of strange allegations, expecting their one-winged petition to fly.

“The decent thing to do is for Adebutu to refrain from propaganda. Bullying the judiciary and fighting the performing and people-oriented administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun will not make him to be governor.

‘If Adebutu is so sure of his roughly packaged petition, he should wait for our lawyers at the Tribunal, instead of thinking pigs might fly.”