Startup Act will reduce ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ menace in Osun — Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that domesticating Startup Act in the state will reduce the incident of internet fraud, popularly called Yahoo Yahoo among the youth.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme ahead of domesticating the act among tech business owners in the state of Osogbo, the Governor disclosed that his intention is to deploy the Act to maximize youth potential in the state.

Represented by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Office of the Governor, Kehinde Jimoh, he said every stakeholder was carried along in ensuring proper domestication of the Act.

“The Osun State Government want to use this bill to develop the youths, to engage them meaningfully. What the state is targeting is to ensure that this Startup engages them and channels their knowledge to something positive.

“For example those of them involved in Yahoo Yahoo, they are intelligent, before you can swindle someone, you must have performed some intellectual mathematics but instead of doing this negatively they will be made to deploy their energy positively, their energy and potential can be tailored towards developing the state.

“When eventually domesticated, it will address youth unemployment, restiveness and other social vices”, he said.

Speaking at the event, State Adoption Lead, Nigeria Startup Act, Mrs Tracy Okoro-Isaac said the Act when adopted could have controlled the emigration of youth, even to Lagos state and Abuja, but stay back and develop their potential.

“Young people are moving out of the country, some are moving to Lagos and Abuja for opportunities but it is better that they stay in their present location to benefit from the startup act.

“We have brought people across all works of life to enlighten our youths on how to access funding and supports”, she added.