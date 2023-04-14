StarTimes launches special bouquet

By Moses Nosike

Leading affordable pay-TV provider, StarTimes has added a new bouquet for its dish users. Called special bouquet, it comes with 108+ channels and several interesting content that entertainment lovers crave.

Channels on SPECIAL bouquet which are not on lower bouquets, include CB Justice, Cbeebies, Fox News, Novela E Plus, and BBC News among others.

Announcing this alongside a new price adjustment, StarTimes assures customers of continuous commitment to providing quality services within the reach of every family.

On the new price, With effect from April 14, 2023, For DTT (antenna) users: Basic bouquet subscribers will now pay N2100 as against N1850 monthly to enjoy close to 80 exciting channels; Classic Bouquet subscribers will pay N3,100 as against N2,750 monthly to keep enjoying close to 95 channels. While Nova bouquet changed is now N1200 as against N900 with over 43 exciting channels.

For DTH (Dish) users: Smart bouquet subscribers will pay N2800 as against N2,600 monthly to enjoy 101 channels; Super Bouquet subscribers will pay N5,300 as against N4,900 monthly to enjoy 122+ channels. While Nova bouquet changed is now N1200 as against N900 to enjoy 34+ channels.

On the background of the new price, the pay-TV company said that economic pressures and exchange rates, among others have weighed heavily on operational costs.

“We are not immune to the economic realities affecting businesses in the country. While businesses have been adjusting prices upward to remain afloat, we have been absolving the recurring increasing costs. However, it isn’t easy to maintain the same price if we must keep serving our customers the best.

“We understand that any price increase can cause concern for our customers, and we want to reassure you that we have done everything possible to keep the price increase to a minimum.

“We are also offering a range of discounts and promotions to our customers that will help to offset any additional costs. We are confident that these discounts and promotions will help to make our service even more affordable and enjoyable. A new bouquet is added to cushion change in price for Super bouquet. Called Special, the bouquet is a midpoint of the juicy entertainment between Smart and Super bouquets,” Alex Jian, StarTimes Nigeria CEO, said.