Professor Wole Soyinka

By Donu Kogbara

AS far as many Nigerians are concerned, Wole Soyinka, our globally renowned Nobel Laureate and most venerable man of letters, seriously undermined his reputation when he launched a verbal assault on Datti Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi’s running mate.

Baba-Ahmed had, on a Channels Television programme that was screened in March, expressed the view that Bola Tinubu did not fulfil the necessary constitutional requirements, should not have been declared president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and should not be sworn in on May 29, even if the Supreme Court eventually concludes that he won.

All hell broke loose when Soyinka described Baba-Ahmed’s comments as unacceptable and accused him of using “fascistic language”. Soyinka also said that he had warned Obi about the “excesses” of his supporters before the election…and had told Obi that if he lost, it would be because they are obnoxious (or words to that effect!)

Soyinka is grand old man of 88 and literary icon who has a history of courageous activism. He has added a lot of value to Nigeria’s international image and creatively stimulated millions of people across the globe, so I am not going to join those who are directing lacerating insults at him and carrying on as if he is cheap and evil. But I am going to say that despite my longstanding respect for Soyinka, I am very disappointed in him at the moment because there was nothing fascistic about Baba-Ahmed’s comments and because there is nothing uniquely unreasonable about ObiDatti fans.

Baba-Ahmed was just voicing a frustration felt by the many voters who are utterly dismayed by the fact that the presidential election was characterised by irregularities, violence and intimidation. Also please note there are plenty of Tinubu supporters – Femi Fani-Kayode, MC Oluomo, Bayo Onanuga and sundry super-rude social media warriors and street touts, for example – who have massively misbehaved and made shockingly nasty remarks in the public space.

So I think it is fair to say that Soyinka is not being intellectually honest or objective on this occasion; and we all know why. Tinubu and Soyinka have been buddies for decades. And anyone who has been genuinely pally with political big wigs (myself included) will, at one point or another, have been the recipient of financial favours and/or other forms of goodwill and assistance. Even when no favours have ever been received from a dignitary with whom one is friendly, there is simple, uncomplicated, unmaterialistic affection. You can sincerely appreciate them for their sense of humour or the fact that they are great conversationalists and so on.

I know from personal experience that one can treasure folks who are powerful for reasons other than their powerfulness or ability to enrich you. And even though Soyinka has publicly thanked Tinubu and his wife for helping him, I won’t be surprised if he would have been fond of them even if they hadn’t helped him. If someone who has been very nice to you DESERVEDLY comes under fire for whatever reason, you have the following options if you are also a public figure like Soyinka whose opinions are sought.

You can take the risk of losing your VIP friend (who will probably regard you as a traitor and ingrate) by remaining silent because you cannot bring yourself to defend the indefensible. Alternatively, you can take the risk of ruining your reputation by loyally leaping to your VIP friend’s defence and attacking his enemies, even if you know that the enemies definitely have a point.

You can even grit your teeth, elevate principles above emotions and loudly join those who are criticising your VIP friend for committing a crime. But this is a REALLY REALLY difficult thing to do. It is frequently said that power corrupts. We rarely acknowledge the fact that friendship also corrupts. Because of friendship, we often turn a blind eye to crimes committed by those we care about. Because of friendship, we often allow ourselves to be morally compromised or silenced.

Soyinka has reached an age at which he should be strong enough to prevent himself from sentimentally falling into ethical traps. But he is human; and I forgive him. By the way, I just LOVE LOVE LOVE Chimamanda’s feisty but civilized reactions to this drama in which she has become entangled. She disagrees with Soyinka without abusing him. She skilfully articulates the frustrations of Obidients. She’s a great girl.

A disgruntled madame

Sinatu Ojikutu

A FORMER deputy governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has said that she is going to renounce her Nigerian citizenship following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the President-elect. She said: “Before the results of the presidential elections were declared, I came out to say that if Bola Tinubu won the election, I would renounce my citizenship in Nigeria and I have my reasons. When he won, people called me and said he would not do anything bad. But I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised and humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his not being at peace with me. I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom. I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life. “I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship. I am working on it seriously before May 29.” Ojikutu said all efforts to resolve the differences she had with Tinubu since she was made a Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission had been unsuccessful.

While lamenting over the state of the nation, she said she was no longer proud to be a former public office holder. She said: “The National Assembly system is too expensive for Nigeria. The natural resources of this nation are enough for every man if it is well managed. I am ashamed to call myself a public officer because I cannot see all my sacrifices. And some people will boast of their political status as excellency. Excellency over a nation like this?

“People who have served this nation faithfully are unhappy at the turn up of events. There are so many people on the streets who are hungry and everything that was supposed to be put in place has not been put in place.” She said those who were not satisfied about the outcome of the elections had every right to challenge the process in court. She also frowned at the situation whereby those challenging the electioneering process were being threatened with treason, adding that it would make the situation messier.

Ojikutu, who expressed confidence in the judiciary called for transparency in handling the cases at the election tribunal. Exile will not be nice for this elderly uncle and auntie. Tinubu should please go and see them and ask her to stay home, even if they cannot cheerfully come to terms with his alleged victory!