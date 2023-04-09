Soyinka should debate Chimamanda, not Datti; says Atiku’s Aide

A spokesman of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has reacted to the TV debate challenge declared by the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka with Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

According to Bwala, Soyinka is not a politician, therefore he should not be debating with Datti but rather a literary personality like Chimamanda.

Bwala wrote: “Am told Prof. Soyinka asked to debate Datti. No, he should ask to debate Chimamanda Adichie.

“Datti is a politician, Soyinka is not, so it will be an unfair debate.

But both Soyinka and Chimamanda trade on literature and grammar. #Soyinkadebatechimamanda.

“When he tries Chimamanda, he will understand the phrase ‘nobody has the monopoly of knowledge’. It will certainly be the case of David v Goliath.