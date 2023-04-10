Sokoto PDP ready for April 15th supplementary polls

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),, says it is eveready to participate in the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled to hold on the 15th of April 2023.

In a statement, signed by the publicity Secretary of the party Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal and made available to Journalists in Sokoto , the PDP leadership in the state said they were optimosotc of winning all the Senatorial and National Assembly seats to the party.

The party, called on its teeming supporters to disregard any form of intimidation and harrassment from any quaters and come out en masse and vote for PDP candidates during the supplementary exercise.

Similarly the PDP called on security Agencies to provide enabling environment for the Eleçtion to take place through the provision of adequate security at all polling units with a view to ensure violence free polls.

The statement further called on political actors, general public and INEC officials to ensure that, the supplementary polls is conducted free and fair.

It could be recalled that Sokoto is the only where the results of the concluded February 25th national Assembly Eleçtions was not declared by INEC.

The national Assembly Elections in the state was however declared inconclusive by INEC barely two days after the conduct of the purported Eleçtion