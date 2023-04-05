‘Snatch good men from careless women,’ Actress Sarah Martins urges women

Controversial Nollywood actress, Chukwukere Sarah Ujunwa, popularly known as Sarah Martins, has advised ladies not to be scared of snatching married men from their wives who according to her are lousy and careless.

She said men deserve to be loved by other ladies if they were not getting it from their women.

The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Martins, however, said women could be snatched too as no one is above snatching.

She wrote, “Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman! He deserves to be loved right…

“Same goes to women…Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right.”