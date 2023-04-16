Sinebe hails Otuaro for promoting peace, devt in Delta

On the occasion of H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro Esq’s birthday, Engr Jude Ebieladoh Sinebe, Ph.D., FNSE, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Asaba, has sent a heartwarming message to the celebrant, accompanied by inspiring bible scriptures.

Sinebe’s in a statement he signed said, “Today is a day of joy and celebration, as we join hands together to celebrate your birthday, H.E. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro Esq. This day serves as a reminder of your past achievements, your present blessings, and your future plans. We are grateful to God for your life and pray that He continues to bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness. As it is written in Psalm 20:4, ‘May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.’

Furthermore, Sinebe acknowledged Otuaro’s remarkable contributions to the development of Delta State and his unwavering commitment to the service of his people. He said, “The world is a better place because of your selfless service to humanity. Your dedication and hard work have made a positive impact on the lives of countless people, and we are proud to call you one of our own. In Proverbs 16:3, it is written, ‘Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.’

“May the Lord continue to establish your plans and grant you the wisdom, courage, and strength to keep making a difference in the lives of those around you. Happy birthday, Your Excellency!”