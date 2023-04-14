Simba Planet introduces Nike shoes

By Moses Nosike

Simba Planet, the leading chain of bicycle stores in Nigeria, is excited to announce the launch of Nike shoes in their stores. This latest addition to Simba Planet’s product range is in line with the company’s mission to provide top-quality, high-performance products to the Nigerian fitness community.

For 35 years, Simba has been a trusted name in the bicycle business, offering a wide range of bicycles and accessories to meet the needs of cyclists of all levels. Now, with the addition of Nike shoes at their Simba Planet stores, customers can enjoy the same level of quality and expertise when shopping for their footwear needs.

Nike is a globally recognized brand known for its stylish and comfortable footwear. The introduction Nike shoes in Simba Planet stores is intended to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts of all levels. A statement from the company said, “We are thrilled to bring Nike’s latest lines of sports shoes to our stores in Nigeria. As an avid supporter of the fitness community, Simba Planet is dedicated to providing the best products to its customers, and when it comes quality, durability and innovation in footwear, Nike is the global leader.

Simba Planet’s launch of the Nike shoes is being supported by a series of in-store promotions and social media campaigns. The aim of the campaign is to create awareness about the new Nike shoes and to encourage fitness enthusiasts in Nigeria to try them out.